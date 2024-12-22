Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers will square off in what will be a Week 16 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

With playoff hopes on the line, this showdown between the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers is a do-or-die affair. Both teams sit at 6-8, and a loss here would put their postseason aspirations in serious jeopardy.

The Dolphins are coming off a tough loss to the Houston Texans, while the 49ers are reeling from a defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. With so much at stake, this high-stakes clash is shaping up to be one of the most exciting matchups of the weekend.

When will the Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers match be played?

Miami Dolphins take on San Francisco 49ers in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 PM (ET).

Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs San Francisco 49ers in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on CBS.