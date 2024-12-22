Trending topics:
Where to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Seattle Seahawks will face Minnesota Vikings in a Week 16 clash of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans across the USA can find here complete game information, including kickoff times and streaming options, to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the action.

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireMinnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner

By Leonardo Herrera

Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings will face each other in what will be a Week 16 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for USA fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a marquee matchup this weekend, the Seahawks and Vikings square off in a critical showdown as the regular season winds down. The Seahawks, sitting at 8-6, are coming off a tough loss to the Packers but remain in contention for a division crown.

Their challenge is steep, facing the 12-2 Vikings, who are pushing to overtake the Lions for the top spot in their division. With playoff stakes running high, this game carries immense significance for both teams.

When will the Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings match be played?

Seattle Seahawks take on Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Sunday, December 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 PM (ET).

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings in the USA

The NFL matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings will be available for live streaming on Fubo (free trial). Fans can also catch the game on FOX.

