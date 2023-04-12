Bijan Robinson looks like a generational NFL talent at the running back position, so we take a look at the best and likeliest fits for him.

The 2023 NFL Draft features plenty of talent at the quarterback position. Guys like Bryce Young, Will Levis, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Hendon Hooker have gauged plenty of attention as of late.

However, as you might know by now, football is a team sport, and there's no way a team can succeed without a solid running game. That's why even in a pass-happy league, running backs are so important.

And no running back prospect is more promising than Texas' Bijan Robinson. The Longhorns standout has drawn comparisons to Saquon Barkley, and we'll take a look at the likeliest destinations for him.

NFL Draft 2023: Potential Teams For Bijan Robinson

3. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers will use their first-overall pick in either CJ Stroud or Bryce Young. But if Robinson slips to the second round, then they might as well use him to replace superstar Christian McCaffrey, even with Miles Sanders there.

A tandem of two young stars in Frank Reich's offense could bode quite well for their postseason chances, even if they're both rookies. Also, the Panthers have historically committed to the run, so he's an obvious fit.

2. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins' passing game was revolutionary in 2022. Tua Tagovialoa developed an instant rapport with Tyreek Hill, and his presence opened up plenty of space for Jaylen Waddle to do his thing as well.

But the running game often left a lot to be desired. So, adding a potential generational star like Bijan Robinson to that mix, might as well propel them to be the highest-scoring offense in the NFL.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have a plethora of draft picks again. Howie Roseman could look to make some moves and work his magic to land another star, and he'd still be in a position to get a solid prospect.

Miles Sanders left to join the Panthers, and the Eagles still have several options to work as a committee to try and replace them. But none of them is as talented, disruptive, and athletically gifted as this tackle-breaking machine.