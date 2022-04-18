One of the NFL’s most popular teams, if not the most popular, the Dallas Cowboys are the flagship franchise of the NFL. Here are 25 great Dallas Cowboys players.

The Dallas Cowboys are all American. Their popularity knows no bounds, aside from being one of the winningest teams in NFL history, the Cowboys have won five Super Bowls, the Dallas Cowboys can also boast that they are the NFL’s richest team, valued at over $7 Billion in 2021 according to Forbes.

Winning is what the Dallas Cowboys are known for, along with their five Super Bowls, they have 10 conference championships, 24 division titles, and have made 34 playoff appearances.

A team with such great history, it may be difficult to find just 25 great players, but the list below provides the NFL fan with an idea of who has worn the Cowboy jersey during their great history, Here are the 25 greatest Dallas Cowboys!

25. Chuck Howley

The legendary linebacker played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1961- 1973. Chuck Howley was one of the original members of the “Doomsday Defense” and was as tough as they came. Winner of Super Bowl VI with the Cowboys, Howley is the only Super Bowl MVP to be on a losing team in Super Bowl V.

24. Everson Walls

Everson Walls was a defensive back for the Dallas Cowboy from 1981- 1989, Walls was very good in catching interceptions and in his rookie year was a Pro-Bowler. As the years went on, he became one of the NFL’s most feared cornerbacks and despite not winning any titles Walls was a great player of the 80s.

23. Charlie Waters

The Cowboy lifer, Charlie Waters played his whole career with America’s team from 1970-1981. A two-time Super Bowl champion, 3-time Pro Bowler, Waters played in five Super Bowls and failed to make the playoffs only once in his career.

22. Jay Novacek

Jay Novacek was a tight end during 1990- 1995, in his first season Novacek had 59 receptions for 657 yards and 4 touchdowns. Winner of three Super Bowls, he was a clutch player come postseason.

21. DeMarcus Ware

Defensive end DeMarcus Ware was a sack king for the Cowboys during 2005-2013, when Ware left the team, he was the all-time leader in quarterback sacks with 117. Ware would go on to win a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos.

20. Don Perkins

Don Perkins signed with the Cowboys when they began play in the NFL and was known for his quick speed and balance. Perkins would play for the franchise from 1961- 1968 being a six-time pro bowler and eventually was inducted into the team’s ring of honor.

19. Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders or AKA “Neon”, played in both the MLB and NFL, something that today most likely would not be allowed, as a Cowboy he was a four-time Pro Bowler and won one of his 2 Super Bowls with the Cowboys.

18. Darren Woodson

One of the Cowboys best tacklers of all-time, Darren Woodson was just tough! A 219-pound linebacker, he was nearly impossible to get through and won three Super Bowls.

17. Charles Haley

Charles Haley was a Cowboy from 1992-1996 and was a beast in defense for America’s team. Winner of three Super Bowl titles Haley was a main piece of the Cowboys defensive line during their 90s era dominance.

16. Drew Pearson

In the 70’s Drew Pearson was “Mr. Clutch” winning three Super Bowls with the team and was a member of the All- Decade Team. A Cowboy for life Pearson had 48 touchdowns, 489 receptions, and over 7,500 receiving yards.

15. Harvey Martin

Mr. Sack, that’s what Harvey Martin did: He took quarterbacks down hard! In total 114 times. Martin was another Cowboy lifer winning 1 Super Bowl and being that Super Bowl’s MVP.

14. Cliff Harris

Safety Cliff Harris played for the Cowboys from 1970-1979, winning two Super Bowls, and had 29 interceptions in his career. Solid as they come Harris was a hard hitter and earned the nickname “Captain Crash”.

13. Lee Roy Jordan

The man would watch more film than Quentin Tarantino, Lee Roy Jordan was a student of the game and used every leverage he could to be a successful linebacker. Winner of 1 Super Bowl he was a team leader.

12. Danny White

Danny White was a formidable quarterback, winning one Super Bowl and being an expert touchdown passer. Injuries may have hurt the ladder part of his career, but White was a grade A quarterback in his time and at his best.

11. Rayfield Wright

Two-time Super Bowl winner Rayfield Wright was a tough offensive tackle and helped the team’s offense at every turn. A six-time Pro Bowler, Wright was among the best to do it.

10. Bob Hayes

Bob Hayes was pure speed; he was one time the world’s fastest man and in the NFL his speed helped the Cowboys to a Super Bowl. Hayes also played in three Pro Bowls in his career.

9. Mel Renfro

Mel Renfro played on four Super Bowl teams winning 1 in Super Bowl XII and played a franchise high 14 seasons with the Cowboys. Renfro was a master at intercepting the ball.

8. Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin was a legendary receiver and won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys. Irvin was massive when it came time to the NFL playoffs and often elevated his game when it mattered the most.

7. Larry Allen

Big Larry Allen was a monster guard that was 6’3” and 325 pounds! He held his own and would help the Cowboys win one Super Bowl, playing for the team from 1994- 2005.

6. Tony Dorsett

Running back Tony Dorsett had an amazing rookie year with the Cowboys and won Super Bowl XII. Dorsett was a four-time Pro Bowler and is in the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

5. Randy White

Randy White was a tough defensive tackle that made short work of the opposition and was known as a fierce competitor. White was a co-MVP of Super Bowl XII, NFC Defensive Player of the Year (1978), and played in three Super Bowls.

4. Bob Lilly

Bob Lilly was a great defensive tackle for much of the 60’s early 70’s, for over 11 seasons he never missed a game and played in 11 Pro Bowls. No one could block Lilly at his best, Lilly was the rookie of the year in 1961.

3. Troy Aikman

The best quarterback of the modern era Troy Aikman guided the Cowboys to three Super Bowl crowns, being named MVP in one. Known for his accuracy Troy Aikman was one of the NFL’s all-time best.

2. Emmitt Smith

Running back Emmitt Smith was the face of the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s. The all-time leading rusher was a force and had great ability to break down defensive lines. Smith won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys.

1. Roger Staubach

The greatest QB in Dallas Cowboy history! From 1969- 1979 Roger was the man. A Vietnam veteran, he guided the Cowboys to four Super Bowls winning 2. Some of Staubach’s biggest accomplishments were: Six Pro Bowls and NFL Players Association MVP 1971.

