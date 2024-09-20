Trending topics:
NFL News: Joe Burrow sends big warning to Jayden Daniels, Commanders ahead of Week 3 MNF matchup

Despite being winless after two weeks, Joe Burrow sent a strong and clear message to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders ahead of their Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup.

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
© Getty ImagesJoe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

By Richard Tovar

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in a tough spot after two straight losses to start the 2024 NFL season, but an opportunity for redemption looms in Week 3, as they face the Washington Commanders at home on Monday Night Football.

Ahead of the game, Burrow made some bold statements on Thursday, September 19, sending a message to Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. He made it clear that neither he nor the Bengals are panicking despite their 0-2 start, emphasizing their focus on getting a win and improving daily.

“We’ve got to focus on getting better every day through our practice, and go out and execute when we have to execute on Monday. The rest will take care of itself. We’re in a fine spot. We’ve been here before. We’re not panicking,” Burrow said. “We’re focused on getting a win and getting better every day.”

The Washington Commanders, heading into Week 3, have one win under their belt, having defeated the New York Giants 21-18 in Week 2. That victory came as a relief after their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Commanders Buccaneers

Jordan Whitehead #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rushes Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders as he throws the ball in the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

Cam Taylor-Britt also sends a message

Cincinnati Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt also had something to say, offering his thoughts on the Commanders’ offense, which he described as simplistic and tailored to ease the pressure on rookie QB Jayden Daniels. Taylor-Britt expressed little concern over what Daniels might bring to the table.

“They don’t make him [Daniels] do a lot. They keep it really simple for him. Nice college offense. [Kliff] Kingsbury’s the OC, so they move guys around here and there. They just keep it real simple for him,” Taylor-Britt told the Cincinnati press on Thursday. “I heard his pass percentage is very high, but he’s only running some intermediate stuff, quick throws.”

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

