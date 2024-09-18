NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear on Justin Fields in midst of Russell Wilson spot dispute

Justin Fields is shaping up to be the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback for next Sunday’s 2024 NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Mike Tomlin didn’t pass up the opportunity to highlight the 25-year-old amid the competence with Russell Wilson.

The starting quarterback dispute between Fields and Wilson is heating up as the former Denver Broncos recovers from a calf injury that sidelined him for the start of the season.

“He loves compete,” said Tomlin about Fields. “He’s got a quiet confidence about him. He doesn’t change in environments. There’s a clarity in his communication, that’s really comfortable,” sentenced the Steelers’ head coach, relying on the form and numbers of his backup player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Quarterback Fields completed 30 of 43 passes for 273 yards with one touchdown in his two presentations at the starting of the 2024 season. The 25-year-old proved to be a good replacement for Wilson in these two weeks where the Steelers went on a 2-0 run.

Justin Fields, quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

“That’s not only reflective of his capabilities and mindset, that’s probably reflective of our mindset as a collective,” explained Tomlin arguing context to the Fields great level showed on the beginning of the league. Steelers’ head coach made it clear that, despite the position dispute, the team has a lot at stake and the squad is aligned on the objective of continuing to improve.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers QB Russell Wilson"s surprise injury update reveals his status amid game vs Chargers

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger prefers Justin Fields

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger says Justin Fields, not Russell Wilson, should be the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh, even if Wilson is cleared to return from his calf injury.

Advertisement

“I like what I’ve seen, that he’s getting involved and that he’s feeling things out,” said Roethlisberger. “Fields deserves the right to stay there,” declared the former Steelers quarterback on the player who will act in his same position.

When Russell Wilson will return to play?

Amid speculation about who will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson continues to recover from his calf injury. The quarterback is expected to make his return to the field in the Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Advertisement