NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear on Justin Fields in midst of Russell Wilson spot dispute

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin discussed Justin Fields' tenure in the midst of the quarterback competition with Russell Wilson.

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, both teammates of Pittsburgh Steelers
By Ignacio Cairola

Justin Fields is shaping up to be the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback for next Sunday’s 2024 NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Mike Tomlin didn’t pass up the opportunity to highlight the 25-year-old amid the competence with Russell Wilson.

The starting quarterback dispute between Fields and Wilson is heating up as the former Denver Broncos recovers from a calf injury that sidelined him for the start of the season.

“He loves compete,” said Tomlin about Fields. “He’s got a quiet confidence about him. He doesn’t change in environments. There’s a clarity in his communication, that’s really comfortable,” sentenced the Steelers’ head coach, relying on the form and numbers of his backup player.

Quarterback Fields completed 30 of 43 passes for 273 yards with one touchdown in his two presentations at the starting of the 2024 season. The 25-year-old proved to be a good replacement for Wilson in these two weeks where the Steelers went on a 2-0 run.

“That’s not only reflective of his capabilities and mindset, that’s probably reflective of our mindset as a collective,” explained Tomlin arguing context to the Fields great level showed on the beginning of the league. Steelers’ head coach made it clear that, despite the position dispute, the team has a lot at stake and the squad is aligned on the objective of continuing to improve.

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger prefers Justin Fields

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger says Justin Fields, not Russell Wilson, should be the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh, even if Wilson is cleared to return from his calf injury.

“I like what I’ve seen, that he’s getting involved and that he’s feeling things out,” said Roethlisberger. “Fields deserves the right to stay there,” declared the former Steelers quarterback on the player who will act in his same position.

When Russell Wilson will return to play?

Amid speculation about who will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Russell Wilson continues to recover from his calf injury. The quarterback is expected to make his return to the field in the Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

