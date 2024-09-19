The Miami Dolphins will have to use a different quarterback following Tua Tagovailoa's injury, and his replacement has sent a clear message to HC Mike McDaniel.

With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined for at least four games, the Miami Dolphins are turning to a new quarterback to lead their offense.

The start of the 2024 NFL season has been tough for the Dolphins. After a victory in Week 1 against the Jaguars, Week 2 was a disaster. The team not only lost to the Bills but also saw Tua Tagovailoa suffer a serious concussion during the game.

Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. In his absence, the Dolphins will rely on a new starting quarterback to steer the team to success.

Tyler Huntley sends message to Mike McDaniel about replacing Tua Tagovailoa

Last week, Tua Tagovailoa experienced his third concussion in the NFL, leading the team to place him on IR to prevent further complications.

Reports indicate that Skylar Thompson will step in as the starting quarterback. Additionally, the Dolphins have added depth to their roster with Tyler Huntley returning to his home state.

Huntley, who entered the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted rookie with the Baltimore Ravens, has seen limited action due to Lamar Jackson’s presence but gained valuable experience in a dynamic offense.

Now, at 26 years old, Huntley is set to be Thompson’s backup and has conveyed a strong message to HC Mike McDaniel about what he brings to the offense: his athleticism.

Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to throw a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

“There is so much speed on the outside, a couple of QB runs up the middle and stuff, get the defense to play honest,” he said. “There’s no way they could stick all of that speed at once.”

Huntley shared that he really likes the playbook of the Dolphins. “You got a lot of weapons out there,” the quarterback said. “You just got to go out there and play ball. . . . You get to throw to some weapons and then we’re going to score a lot of points. I’m ready to contribute.”

Who will start for the Dolphins after Tua Tagovailoa’s injury?

Due to Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, the Dolphins will need to rely on a new quarterback for at least the next four games. However, it’s still unclear who will step in to replace the former Alabama star.

At the moment, Skylar Thompson appears to be the frontrunner, as he’s more familiar with the team’s playbook. However, Tyler Huntley’s experience could play a crucial role in Mike McDaniel’s decision.

