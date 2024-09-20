Tom Brady recently threw shade at the Dallas Cowboys, and Dak Prescott has responded him with a very clear message about his criticism towards his team.

Tom Brady is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. However, it seems that Dak Prescott doesn’t share his views, as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has grown tired of Brady’s criticism toward his team.

There’s no doubt that Tom Brady completely transformed the NFL. He entered the league as a 6th-round pick, surpassing all expectations by winning seven Super Bowls throughout his career.

This year, Brady started his role as a football analyst for Fox Sports. Nevertheless, not everyone agrees with him, and Dak Prescott recently responded to Tom’s criticism of his performance last weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dak Prescott disagrees with Tom Brady’s criticism of him

There’s a reason why Fox Sports hired Tom Brady as their main football analyst. He’s one of the greatest players in NFL history, making his perspective highly valuable to fans.

see also NFL News: Micah Parsons makes something clear to Dallas Cowboys after loss against Saints

Obviously, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was brought in by Fox Sports to analyze all things NFL. However, it seems that not everyone, especially players, appreciates his comments.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Brady criticized the Cowboys, specifically Jalen Brooks, for his performance against the Saints. The wide receiver wasn’t in the correct position to catch a pass from Dak Prescott, resulting in an interception by New Orleans.

Advertisement

The former Patriots and Buccaneers player remarked that if he were the quarterback, he wouldn’t pass the ball to Brooks again in the game, as he may not have the mentality to catch a pass again.

Advertisement

“Not today,” Brady said Prescott trusting Brooks again. “It’s actually pretty tough to go back there. Because you know where he’s at, you’re saying, I’m going to him, I just can’t count on him that he’s going to stay on his feet.“

Tom Brady started his broadcasting career this year

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Prescott disagreed. The league’s highest-paid quarterback immediately threw to Brooks on the very next play, which resulted in a 10-yard catch. Prescott has now disagreed with Brady’s remarks, sending him a direct message in response to the criticism.

“Just keep the guy’s head up,” Prescott said when asked how he handled Brooks’ miscue. “We’re going to need him. As great as that sounds — ‘You’re going to turn your back on a guy’ — that’s not realistic. It’s the ultimate team game. … Being there to pick up a guy. I told [Brooks] him, ‘Hell, I may miss some throws and there’s going to be a ball that probably, unfortunately, slips out of my hand, or don’t put it where I want to put it and it turns into an interception. Does that mean you’re going to give up on your route next time? Absolutely not.’ Yeah, I’m going to go back to that guy, trust that guy. He’s put in a lot of hard work. He’s a young player. He’s building. He’s growing. For me, it’s about making sure he doesn’t get down on himself.”

Advertisement

What is Dak Prescott’s contract with the Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys are highly confident that Dak Prescott will lead them to success in the near future. For that reason, the club recently gave him a lucrative contract extension to retain him for a longer period.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Saints QB Derek Carr makes something clear after big win vs Dak Prescott"s Cowboys

This offseason, Dak Prescott signed a 4-year, $240 million contract extension with the Cowboys. He is set to earn $60 million per season, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the entire league.

Advertisement