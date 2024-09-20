Trending topics:
Soccer

The reason Cristiano Ronaldo pulled off new celebration in Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opening goal for Al Nassr in the 3-0 victory against Al Ettifaq, unveiling a new celebration.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after winning the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after winning the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Nassr at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Buraydah, Saudi Arabia.

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo can’t stop scoring for Al Nassr. On this occasion, the Portuguese made the opener in the 3-0 victory against Al Ettifaq, putting the ball on the back of the net from the penalty spot, pulling off a new celebration.

The match marked Al Nassr coach Stefano Pioli’s debut and Ronaldo’s return to the team after missing last match due to illness. With goals from Ronaldo, Al-Najdi and Brazilian Anderson Talisca, they managed to pull a comfortable 3-0 victory against Steven Gerrard’s team.

Al Nassr sits in the fourth position of the Saudi Pro League table. Following this invigorating win and Ronaldo’s return to the first team, the squad hopes to move past their poor start and undergo his way to the title.

Why did Cristiano celebrate holding up three fingers?

As soon as he scored, Ronaldo was looking for a special someone: his son. After finding Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in the crowd, he celebrated pointing at him and suddenly holding three fingers up. What does that mean?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates “a hat-trick” with his son.

Ronaldo Jr. currently plays for Al Nassr’s youth team, and scored a brace this morning. Ronaldo’s “three” celebration refers to their combined goals on the day, highlighting his bond of father and son.

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo suggests which player could be better than him and Lionel Messi

Stefano Pioli got his first victory with Al Nassr

Big expectations were set in former AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli. The Italian was announced after Luis Castro’s departure due to bad performances, and Al Nassr needed a win desperately.

After securing his first victory coaching Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Pioli said: “Why I joined Al Nassr is very clear, the reason is I want to win championships. We have big matches ahead of us and we will work to correct the mistakes.”

dante gonzalez
Dante Gonzalez

