NBA Rumors: Lakers make big decision about Bronny that will make LeBron James happy

With Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, the team is gearing up for an exciting future in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers have made an exciting decision to include Bronny James, son of LeBron James, in the starting rotation for the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lakers coach JJ Redick has expressed confidence in Bronny and highlighted his defensive potential. Redick has compared Bronny to Luguentz Dort, known for his defensive intensity with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to ESPN insider Zach Lowe, Bronny will be in the starting lineup for the first game of the 2024-25 season, marking a historic milestone as the first father-son duo to share the court in an NBA game.

“He’s 100 percent playing in the opening game so they can have a moment together,” Lowe said. “That’s going to happen. So, they [can] pass [the ball] to each other or whatever it ends up being.”

Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives past Pete Nance #8 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

LeBron James shares his excitement

LeBron James, who will be playing his 22nd NBA season, has expressed his excitement about playing alongside his son. In an interview with Today, James said that playing with Bronny is the greatest achievement of his career.

“It’s probably, when it comes to basketball, the greatest accomplishment I’ve ever had,” James said. “I’ve done it all as an individual, but there’s no greater accomplishment than being able to be on the same floor as my son. It’s the greatest thing that’s ever happened.”