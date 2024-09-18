Jerry Jones thought this might be the year in which the Dallas Cowboys finally end the drought of Super Bowl victories. However, a surprising 44-19 loss against the New Orleans Saints has suddenly changed the narrative.

Although the win in Week 1 at Cleveland was promising, Derek Carr and the Saints wiped that image with an incredible dominance over Mike Zimmer’s defense. Alvin Kamara was the key factor for a tremendous performance in which the visitors scored in every possession. The entire NFL took notice.

Now, the next challenge coming to Arlington is massive with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens trying to get their first win of the season. There’s no more margin of error for Dak Prescott and the entire roster.

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

A few days after the loss against the New Orleans Saints, Jerry Jones won’t press the panic button just yet. In fact, during an interview with 105.3 The Fan, the owner admitted that he is willing to trade regular season losses for playoff success.

“If we’ve got any albatross around our neck, it’s that we’ve been a good to very good team during the regular season over the last four years with Mike (McCarthy) and we haven’t done well in the playoffs. So, let’s trade some challenges during the season for doing well in the playoffs, if you want to look at it that way.”

