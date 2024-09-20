Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs will miss two star players with injury for game against Falcons in Week 3

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs might be in trouble for Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs want a third consecutive Super Bowl win. So far, Patrick Mahomes has been spectacular with an offense led by Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

The defense is still one of the best units in the NFL, even after the departure of L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. After two victories over Ravens and Bengals, they look unstoppable.

However, there’s a big problem which might derail those championship hopes. Two star players have been hit with huge injuries and they won’t be available for Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons and beyond.

Who’s injured with Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco. Although there’s not an official timetable yet, Andy Reid has already admitted both might be facing season ending injuries.

The wide receiver injured his right shoulder in the first play of a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Pacheco had a fractured fibula in last week’s matchup with the Bengals.

