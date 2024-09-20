Where to watch FIFA Legends vs Mexico Legends live for free in the USA

FIFA Legends will face Mexico Legends in what will be an interesting legends friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

FIFA Legends are set to take on Mexico Legends in a highly anticipated friendly, promising a thrilling showdown between some of the sport’s greatest names. U.S. fans can catch all the action, with detailed kickoff times and broadcast options readily available. Streaming platforms will also offer live coverage, ensuring that no fan misses out on any of the excitement.

FIFA Legends vs Mexico Legends can be watched on Fubo

Soccer fans are in for a treat as legendary stars from the past gear up for an unforgettable showdown at the Rayados de Monterrey stadium. This highly anticipated matchup will bring together some of the biggest names in football history for a night filled with nostalgia and excitement.

On the FIFA side, global legends like John Terry, Xavi Hernandez, Gianluigi Buffon, and Carles Puyol will take the pitch. Meanwhile, representing Mexico will be homegrown heroes Jared Borgetti, Jorge Campos, and Luis Hernández. It’s an event that no true soccer fan will want to miss, as these storied players reunite for one final showdown.

When will the FIFA Legends vs Mexico Legends match be played?

FIFA Legends will face off against Mexico Legends in a must-watch friendly this Friday, September 20th, with kickoff set for 10:30 PM (ET).

Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

FIFA Legends vs Mexico Legends: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch FIFA Legends vs Mexico Legends in the USA

This friendly game between FIFA Legends and Mexico Legends can be watched nationwide on Fubo with a free trial available. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS.