There are players with a big range when it comes to their draft projection for this year. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is in the list. Check out his age, height, weight, 40 time, college stats, combine, and social media.

The quarterbacks are the main storyline in the league. This week Aaron Rodgers being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets was the top news, but in the next few days it will time for the new signal-callers arriving from college. This player in particular is someone that should be picked on day 1.

Probably the only prospect at the position that separates himself from the rest is Bryce Young. The whole process had C.J. Stroud right behind, although that might have changed for the low score he reportedly got in a congnition test. A player that appears with the biggest upside for a lot of people is Anthony Richardson for his physical traits.

Richardson dominated the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last February. He met the high expectations set on him with his extraordinary athletic ability. The lack of experience raises some questions, but there will be plenty of teams ready to give him a chance for his upside.

How old is Anthony Richardson?

Anthony Richardson is 20 years old. He was born on May 22, 2002. His place of birth was Gainesville, Florida, United States.

How tall is Anthony Richardson?

Anthony Richardson is 6’4” tall or 1.93m.

How much does Anthony Richardson weigh?

Anthony Richardson weighs 244 lbs.

What is Anthony Richardson’s 40 time?

Anthony Richardson recorded a 4.43” in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. His 10-yard split was 1.53”. His top speed was in the run was 23.44 mph, according to Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network. He now ranks fourth among all quarterbacks, behind Michael Vick (4.33”), Reggie McNeal (4.40”) and Robert Griffin III (4.41”).

Anthony Richardson’s Combine

In the traditional event he put up outstanding numbers despite being a quarterback to grant him the tag of “freak athlete”. Anthony Richardson had a vertical jump of 40.5’’ and a broad jump of 10’ 9’’. Those were records since at least 2003 for the position. The QB didn’t do the bench press, but he also surprised with other measurements like his hand size of 10 1/2", an arm length of 32 3/4’’, and a wingspan of 79 7/8”.

What are Anthony Richardson’s college stats?

Anthony Richardson played three seasons for Florida, but he wasn’t always a starter. His lack of experience is actually the main point of concern. He participated in a total of 24 games, although he was the main choice only his last year.

In 2022 Richardson threw for 2549 yards, with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 games. He completed 176 of his 327 pass attempts to finish with a 53.8 completion percentage. His biggest advantage is how effective he could be on the ground, so that is a stat that matters a lot. The Gators quarterback run 103 times for 654 yards and nine touchdowns, at an incredible rate of 6.3 yards per carry. His record as a starter is 6-7 when adding a match from 2021.

Does Anthony Richardson have any social media?

Anthony Richardson is at @anthonyrichardson on Instagram, where he has 152,000 followers.