The New York Yankees are in rebuilding mode after Juan Soto joined the New York Mets, and the future of slugger Jasson Dominguez might hinge on their decision regarding MLB free agent Pete Alonso.

With the recent acquisition of Cody Bellinger, the Yankees have gained valuable flexibility in both the infield and outfield. Bellinger’s ability to play first base, left field, or center field allows Aaron Judge to shift to right field, where he performs at his best.

However, Bellinger’s arrival raises questions about Dominguez’s future. As the organization’s star prospect, Dominguez could benefit from more opportunities to showcase his skills. To create room for him, the Yankees might consider strengthening first base with an experienced player like Pete Alonso.

Alonso, known for his power hitting and proven track record, could be the final piece needed to assemble a dream lineup. But his addition could limit opportunities for Dominguez, who is still in development and needs regular playing time to grow.

A detailed view is seen of the Little League Classic logo on the hat of Jason Dominguez #89 of the New York Yankees prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Bowman Field on August 18, 2024 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

What Did Cashman Say About Dominguez?

Yankees GM Brian Cashman has expressed his desire to see Dominguez seize the opportunity ahead of him. “I’d like to see Dominguez get his shot now,’’ Cashman said, per the New York Post. “He’s young. He’s got to earn it and retain it.”

A Bright Future for Dominguez with the Yankees

Dominguez possesses immense natural talent and the potential to become an MLB star. However, he will need time and consistent opportunities to develop his skills fully. If the Yankees opt to acquire Pete Alonso, Dominguez might have to wait his turn in the minors or take on a more limited role in the majors.

The Yankees’ decision in the coming days will significantly shape the franchise’s future. Adding Alonso would signal a focus on immediate success, prioritizing the short term. On the other hand, placing their confidence in Dominguez could lay the foundation for a long-term core capable of sustained success.