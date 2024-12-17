Legend Roger Federer chooses the greatest tennis player of all time

There’s no denying Roger Federer’s status as one of the greatest tennis players in history. With an astounding 111 career titles, including 20 Grand Slams, Federer has often been labeled as the pinnacle of tennis excellence by fans and experts alike. Yet, when asked to name the best player in tennis history, Federer humbly stepped aside from the debate, refraining from including himself in the conversation.

Federer, who retired in 2022 after 24 years of professional tennis, shared his views on the ongoing debate over tennis’ “GOAT” status. While names like Novak Djokovicand Rafael Nadal frequently surface alongside Federer’s in this discussion, the Swiss legend leaned toward Djokovic as the frontrunner in a mid-2023 interview with Tages-Anzeiger.

“I don’t know. What’s better: winning Wimbledon at 17 like [Boris] Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don’t know. What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be enough,” Federer said, referencing Djokovic’s historic accomplishments.

However, he added a notable caveat: “But I think, as long as Rafa [Nadal] is still playing, you can’t definitively answer that yet.” While Federer avoided making a definitive call between his two greatest rivals, his remarks subtly highlighted his admiration for both players — though perhaps leaning slightly toward Djokovic. With Nadal now retired, the question looms: has Federer’s perspective shifted?

2007 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Champion Roger Federer of Switzerland and runner-up Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose for a photo after the Men’s Singles Final. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The day Federer took Djokovic’s first Grand Slam Final

Novak Djokovic’s rise to tennis greatness began in 2007 when he reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open. Standing in his way? None other than then-World No. 1 Roger Federer.

Federer won the final in straight sets, but he admitted the scoreline didn’t reflect the close battle. “I think straight sets was a bit brutal for Novak, to be honest,” Federer said after the match, per BBC Sport. “He deserved better than that.”

Reflecting on their post-match exchange at the net, Federer recalled encouraging Djokovic with prophetic words: “I told him at the net, ‘Keep it up. We’re going to have many more battles, I think.’”

Federer couldn’t have been more right. Over the next decade and a half, Djokovic and Federer would face off in some of the most iconic matches in tennis history, solidifying their legacies as two of the sport’s all-time greats.

As Federer takes a step back from the game, his reverence for Djokovic’s accomplishments and Nadal’s legendary career underscores the depth of their era. The Swiss maestro may not crown himself the “GOAT,” but his words offer fascinating insight into a debate that will rage on for years to come.

Djokovic’s historic trophies

Novak Djokovic’s illustrious career includes a staggering 99 titles. His incredible longevity and consistency have not only set records but also cemented his legacy as one of the most accomplished athletes in history.

2024 (1)

Gold medal in 2024 Paris Olympic Games

2023 (7)

Australian Open

Adelaide International 1

Roland Garros

ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati

US Open

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

ATP Finals

2022 (5)

Nitto ATP Finals

Astana

Tel Aviv

Wimbledon

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

2021 (5)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

Wimbledon

Roland Garros

Belgrade 2

Australian Open

2020 (4)

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Australian Open

2019 (5)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

Tokyo

Wimbledon

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid

Australian Open

2018 (4)

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai

US Open

ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati

Wimbledon

2017 (2)

Eastbourne

Doha

2016 (7)

ATP Masters 1000 Canada

Roland Garros

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells

Australian Open

Doha

2015 (11)

ATP Finals

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai

Beijing

US Open

Wimbledon

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells

Australian Open

2014 (7)

ATP Finals

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

Beijing

Wimbledon

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells

2013 (7)

ATP Finals

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai

Beijing

ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo

Dubai

Australian Open

2012 (6)

ATP Finals

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai

Beijing

ATP Masters 1000 Canada

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

Australian Open

2011 (10)

US Open

ATP Masters 1000 Canada

Wimbledon

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid

Belgrade

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells

Dubai

Australian Open

2010 (2)

Beijing

Dubai

2009 (5)

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

Basel

Beijing

Belgrade

Dubai

2008 (4)

Tennis Masters Cup

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells

Australian Open

2007 (5)

Vienna

ATP Masters 1000 Canada

Estoril

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

Adelaide

2006 (2)

Metz

Amersfoort