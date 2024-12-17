Legend Roger Federer chooses the greatest tennis player of all time

There’s no denying Roger Federer’s status as one of the greatest tennis players in history. With an astounding 111 career titles, including 20 Grand Slams, Federer has often been labeled as the pinnacle of tennis excellence by fans and experts alike. Yet, when asked to name the best player in tennis history, Federer humbly stepped aside from the debate, refraining from including himself in the conversation.
Federer, who retired in 2022 after 24 years of professional tennis, shared his views on the ongoing debate over tennis’ “GOAT” status. While names like Novak Djokovicand Rafael Nadal frequently surface alongside Federer’s in this discussion, the Swiss legend leaned toward Djokovic as the frontrunner in a mid-2023 interview with Tages-Anzeiger.
“I don’t know. What’s better: winning Wimbledon at 17 like [Boris] Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don’t know. What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be enough,” Federer said, referencing Djokovic’s historic accomplishments.
However, he added a notable caveat: “But I think, as long as Rafa [Nadal] is still playing, you can’t definitively answer that yet.” While Federer avoided making a definitive call between his two greatest rivals, his remarks subtly highlighted his admiration for both players — though perhaps leaning slightly toward Djokovic. With Nadal now retired, the question looms: has Federer’s perspective shifted?
2007 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Champion Roger Federer of Switzerland and runner-up Novak Djokovic of Serbia pose for a photo after the Men’s Singles Final. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
The day Federer took Djokovic’s first Grand Slam Final
Novak Djokovic’s rise to tennis greatness began in 2007 when he reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open. Standing in his way? None other than then-World No. 1 Roger Federer.
Federer won the final in straight sets, but he admitted the scoreline didn’t reflect the close battle. “I think straight sets was a bit brutal for Novak, to be honest,” Federer said after the match, per BBC Sport. “He deserved better than that.”
Reflecting on their post-match exchange at the net, Federer recalled encouraging Djokovic with prophetic words: “I told him at the net, ‘Keep it up. We’re going to have many more battles, I think.’”
Federer couldn’t have been more right. Over the next decade and a half, Djokovic and Federer would face off in some of the most iconic matches in tennis history, solidifying their legacies as two of the sport’s all-time greats.
As Federer takes a step back from the game, his reverence for Djokovic’s accomplishments and Nadal’s legendary career underscores the depth of their era. The Swiss maestro may not crown himself the “GOAT,” but his words offer fascinating insight into a debate that will rage on for years to come.
Djokovic’s historic trophies
Novak Djokovic’s illustrious career includes a staggering 99 titles. His incredible longevity and consistency have not only set records but also cemented his legacy as one of the most accomplished athletes in history.
2024 (1)
- Gold medal in 2024 Paris Olympic Games
2023 (7)
- Australian Open
- Adelaide International 1
- Roland Garros
- ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
- US Open
- ATP Masters 1000 Paris
- ATP Finals
2022 (5)
- Nitto ATP Finals
- Astana
- Tel Aviv
- Wimbledon
- ATP Masters 1000 Rome
2021 (5)
- ATP Masters 1000 Paris
- Wimbledon
- Roland Garros
- Belgrade 2
- Australian Open
2020 (4)
- ATP Masters 1000 Rome
- ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
- Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
- Australian Open
2019 (5)
- ATP Masters 1000 Paris
- Tokyo
- Wimbledon
- ATP Masters 1000 Madrid
- Australian Open
2018 (4)
- ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai
- US Open
- ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
- Wimbledon
2017 (2)
- Eastbourne
- Doha
2016 (7)
- ATP Masters 1000 Canada
- Roland Garros
- ATP Masters 1000 Madrid
- ATP Masters 1000 Miami
- ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
- Australian Open
- Doha
2015 (11)
- ATP Finals
- ATP Masters 1000 Paris
- ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai
- Beijing
- US Open
- Wimbledon
- ATP Masters 1000 Rome
- ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
- ATP Masters 1000 Miami
- ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
- Australian Open
2014 (7)
- ATP Finals
- ATP Masters 1000 Paris
- Beijing
- Wimbledon
- ATP Masters 1000 Rome
- ATP Masters 1000 Miami
- ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
2013 (7)
- ATP Finals
- ATP Masters 1000 Paris
- ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai
- Beijing
- ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo
- Dubai
- Australian Open
2012 (6)
- ATP Finals
- ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai
- Beijing
- ATP Masters 1000 Canada
- ATP Masters 1000 Miami
- Australian Open
2011 (10)
- US Open
- ATP Masters 1000 Canada
- Wimbledon
- ATP Masters 1000 Rome
- ATP Masters 1000 Madrid
- Belgrade
- ATP Masters 1000 Miami
- ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
- Dubai
- Australian Open
2010 (2)
- Beijing
- Dubai
2009 (5)
- ATP Masters 1000 Paris
- Basel
- Beijing
- Belgrade
- Dubai
2008 (4)
- Tennis Masters Cup
- ATP Masters 1000 Rome
- ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
- Australian Open
2007 (5)
- Vienna
- ATP Masters 1000 Canada
- Estoril
- ATP Masters 1000 Miami
- Adelaide
2006 (2)
- Metz
- Amersfoort