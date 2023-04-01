The annual tradition of pranks regarding different NFL news had a fun twist with the Pittsburgh Steelers confirming a new signing. Today, they announced the addition of an offensive weapon to help quarterback Kenny Pickett.

April 1st is the day of the year where everything must be taken with a grain of salt. Sometimes it’s complicated to determine at first glance if a reported transaction or information is real or not, but in this case the Pittsburgh Steelers made it very easy.

There has been a lot of speculation regarding former NFL MVPs changing teams. The story that has Aaron Rodgers being traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets seems to be on a stalemate for now. This had a lot of potential to be used in April Fools’ Day.

Another movement with potential to catch a lot of people off guard on this specific day could have included Lamar Jackson as the protagonist. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback is available, although his market appears to be surprisingly cold. Although none of them was part of this joke.

Pittsburgh Steelers announce a new WR in April Fools’ Day

There are some pranks that require the targeted person to forget that they are on April 1. On this occasion it would only take someone extremely distracted to not realize it was joke. The text itself could be dismissive, but the picture added to their tweet clarified everything.

“We have agreed to terms with WR Calvin Broadus Jr.”, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced on their official Twitter account. In case that name doesn’t ring a bell, that’s non-other than Snoop Dogg. The rap legend is a big football and Steelers fan, so it was the right person to choose.

Also, later in the day Snoop Dogg responded on social media: “Sources say tha deal is done”, he wrote. It could have been a fun addition pairing him with George Pickens to help out quarterback Kenny Pickett in the passing game, although the “veteran wide receiver” remains a free agent.