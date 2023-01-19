In the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023, the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals. Read here to check out date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

The Bills had another remarkable season with a 13-3 record. Josh Allen is the quarterback that the franchise needed since Jim Kelly and Sean McDermott has done a brilliant work as head coach. This is one of the hottest teams in the NFL with an eight-game winning streak. However, Buffalo suffered a lot to eliminate the Dolphins even with a third string quarterback in the Wild Card round.

The Bengals are living their best moment of the season with nine consecutive victories. They won the AFC North, eliminated the Baltimore Ravens and see this game as sort of a payback considering the NFL didn't give them a shot at the No.2 seed with the cancellation of the Week 17 matchup between these teams. For Cincinnati, this game should at least be played on a neutral site.

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date

The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023 on Sunday, January 22 at 3 PM (ET). The game will be played in Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals in the US

In the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2023, the Buffalo Bills meet the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is CBS.