The Philadelphia Eagles lost some pieces from their Super Bowl run that ended against the Kansas City Chiefs, and former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott was linked to them. Check out what head coach Nick Sirianni had to say.

The Philadelphia Eagles were very close to winning the Super Bowl last season. They barely lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35, but they aren’t going anywhere. Regarding potential signings, head coach Nick Sirianni talked about former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Philadelphia had a lot of key free agents this season that could have hurt the team if they departed. Luckily for them, they were able to keep starters like center Jason Kelce, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, and cornerback James Bradberry among the top pieces that had expiring contracts.

Although that wasn’t the case with all of them. Someone that won’t return is safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after going to the Detroit Lions, but there was also a departure in the offense at the running back position.

Could Ezekiel Elliott sign with the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Eagles were one of the best teams in the NFL running the ball. Part of that was their excellent offensive line, and having a mobile quarterback like Jalen Hurts helped even more. However, the production that Miles Sanders had shouldn’t be discounted. The running back finished fifth in the league with 1,269 rushing yards, which he complemented with 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Sanders’ price tag was too high for the team in free agency, and he ended up in the Carolina Panthers. As for Elliott, he is free to negotiate with any franchise since he was released by the Cowboys earlier this month. This combination of a star being available and a team-need created some rumors of a potential reunion.

Elliott was said to be deciding his future between the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Jets, and the Eagles, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Sirianni praised the RB by saying: “He’s a heck of a player. I had the opportunity to watch him from our sideline four times in the last two years and I think he's a really outstanding player”.

But the reigning NFC champions may be out on Zeke based on what Sirianni added: "We feel really good about the room as it is right now. I'm really excited. Obviously really excited about the guys we have". The Eagles signed Rashaad Penny and still have Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon, so the odds for an imminent offer doesn’t seem that high at least for now.