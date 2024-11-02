NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell makes something clear about visiting the Packers at Lambeau Field

In the lead-up to a major matchup in Week 9 of the NFL, Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell was clear about the visit to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers.

Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated matchups this week in the NFL takes place at Lambeau Field. The Detroit Lions, led by Dan Campbell, will face a tough challenge against the Green Bay Packers. It was none other than Campbell himself who addressed the difficulty of playing in this challenging stadium and its unpredictable weather conditions.

With the primary goal of extending their record to six wins and just one loss, the Lions face a particularly tough game this weekend. Not only because of their opponent—the Packers boast a 6-2 record—but also because playing at Lambeau Field is always a complex scenario.

Regarding this situation, it was none other than Detroit’s coach, Dan Campbell, who shared his thoughts with the press about what lies ahead: “How exciting this is to be able to play these types of games,” Campbell said.

“We’ll be in the elements, which is great, this is one of those you hope for. I think we’ll be all-whites so we’ll have the grass stains and everything. It’s going to be good old football, the way it’s meant to be played,” the HC continued.

Jared Goff, quarterback of the Detroit Lions

Finally, referring specifically to the weather conditions likely to impact the game, Campbell stated: “It’s a throwback,” the HC said. “We’re very comfortable playing in the elements.”

Matt LaFleur and his respect for Goff

One of the key highlights contributing to the Lions’ exceptional season is undoubtedly the performance of their star QB Jared Goff. Regarding this, it was none other than Packers coach Matt LaFleur who shared a clear message about it.

“I’m not surprised by the success he’s having. He’s playing the position as well as anybody in the game right now. The numbers say it all, he’s doing a great job. If you give him time, he’ll make you pay for it, he’ll find the right players. If you give him a glimmer of light to make the pass, he’ll take advantage of it. I’ve always been a big fan of his, but I won’t be on Sunday,” La Fleur said about Goff’s high level.

A satisfying season for the Lions

As Week 9 in the NFL approaches, the Detroit Lions are among the few teams that, at this point in the season, have only one loss to their name. Ahead lies the aforementioned matchup against the Packers , and to have serious aspirations of achieving great things, they will need to overcome this and other tough challenges.

Backed by a stellar performance from Jared Goff, the team led by Campbell has emerged as the surprise of the season and aims to make a big impact as the weeks progress.

While several games remain ahead, perhaps the most challenging will be the visits to San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium and to Houston against the Texans. Additionally, as hosts, they will face tough matchups against the Buffalo Bills and once again against the Vikings.

The next five matchups for the Detroit Lions

vs Green Bay Packers, November 3rd – Week 9

vs Houston Texans, November 10th – Week 10

vs Jacksonville Jaguars, November 17th – Week 11

vs Indianapolis Colts, November 24th – Week 12

vs Chicago Bears, November 28th – Week 13