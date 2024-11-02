NBA News: Raptors' Rajakovic raises the bar for rising star RJ Barrett after loss to LeBron's Lakers

Toronto Raptors rising star RJ Barrett had a strong performance against LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers, but coach Darko Rajakovic has very high expectations for him.

Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic directly addressed RJ Barrett’s performance, which stood out despite the team’s loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Barrett delivered a consistent performance throughout the game, recording a double-double with 33 points and 12 assists, demonstrating his ability to lead the Toronto team in the NBA.

With the support of Rajakovic and the rest of the team, RJ Barret can reach new heights in his career. However, coach Rajakovic, while acknowledging Barrett’s potential, also set high expectations for him.

“First of all, I think RJ’s very capable; I think he needs to do even more,” Rajakovic said. “He needs to play-make for our team and create offense for our team. And we need more from him on the defensive end as well. I’m talking to RJ every day; I’m a big RJ believer, I believe in him, and I’m calling for more from him every single day. Tonight, he did a really good job moving the ball.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles against RJ Barrett #9 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on November 1, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

A new start for Barrett with the Raptors

Barrett has had a strong start to the season with the Raptors, showing a higher level of play than he did last season. His ability to score and assist has been crucial for the team, as seen in the recent game against the Lakers.

Barrett’s future in the NBA

The 2024-2025 season presents Barrett with an opportunity to showcase his talent and establish himself as a dominant force in the NBA. With his combination of offensive and defensive skills, he has the potential to lead the Raptors to new successes and become a key figure in both the team and the league in the coming years.