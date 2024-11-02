Jerry Jones sent a strong warning to Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys after a very disappointing start of the season.

Jerry Jones is getting impatient. A few weeks ago, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys took a huge risk by giving big contract extensions to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

It was supposed to be a vote of confidence and the start of a glorious period for the franchise. However, the Cowboys have a 3-4 record with the playoffs seriously in jeopardy.

Right now, Jones has realized that this might not be the Super Bowl caliber roster he envisioned. That’s why, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, America’s Team is on the verge of disaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Dallas Cowboys win the Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t favorites to win the Super Bowl. In fact, at least in the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders are seen as the real contenders to take away the division.

As a consequence, during an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones admitted that he is really surprised by the slow start from his team. A clear warning before the second half of the season.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

“Well, I think we’re having a rougher go than I anticipated. Let’s put it like that. But having me in the loop needs to be there. It is rougher and I did not anticipate the challenges that we’re having with this team, but I am reminded of teams that I’ve seen that have had a lot of success and put themselves in a position to take a shot and they were 3-4.”

Advertisement

When did the Dallas Cowboys win their last Super Bowl?

The Dallas Cowboys last Super Bowl win came on January 28, 1996. It was a thriller against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Tempe and represented the third championship ring for a dynasty led by Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin.

Advertisement

see also NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

Now, with all those glory days on, Jerry Jones is trying to find an explanation about what’s happening with this version of the Cowboys which was supposed to be a contender. According to the owner, a lot has to do with Dak Prescott and the offense.

“When I look at the whys that we’re here, I really have a tough time getting past just sheer youth, sheer inexperience in the offensive line and I have a tough time getting past those turnover ratios. I’m telling you, when you look at that and knowing what turnovers will do for you, we’ve had through seven games, we, the Cowboys, have turned the ball over 13 times. The entire year last year we didn’t turn it over but 16 times. Thirteen times we turned it over. It’s really a plus that we’ve won three games.”

Advertisement

Advertisement