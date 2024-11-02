NFL News: Green Bay Packers make final decision on Jordan Love as starting QB against Lions

An important update answers whether Jordan Love could be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in the game against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers appear to have resolved the status of star running back Jordan Love, who left last weekend’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin injury. There was some doubt as to whether he would be able to play against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season.

As of late Friday, Love was listed as questionable, so there was some speculation about his recovery. However, nothing was certain, especially since Matt LaFleur has shown no hesitation in starting backup Malik Willis at the position when needed.

The Packers have decided that Jordan Love is expected to start Sunday’s game against the Lions, according to sources close to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero. The Green Bay franchise quarterback showed no setbacks or surprises during the week and is ready to play for the NFC North lead against the Lions.

The Packers staff has evaluated the player and feels that there is no risk of injury and that he will be able to perform at 100% in a crucial mid-season game. Love is the designated starter, and despite the rumors, the role disputed was quieted by the words of Malik Willis during the week.

Love’s injuries in the 2024 NFL season

Love has missed two games this season with a knee injury. His absence came in Weeks 2 and 3 as the Packers reeled off back-to-back wins with Malik Willis as the starting quarterback.

With Willis in the win over the Jaguars, the Packers have great confidence in the backup quarterback to take the field and showcase his talents when needed. For that reason, there was no rush to announce Love as the starter against the Lions, although it is now known that the organization expects him to be in the middle of the field for this game.

Jordan Love’s performance in the 2024 NFL season

Love has been a key player for the Packers this season, where the team has a 6-2 record and is riding a four-game winning streak. The 26-year-old quarterback has a 4-2 record with the Green Bay franchise this season and has completed 124 passes out of 201 attempts for 1547 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

When and where do the Packers face the Lions?

The Packers will host the Lions on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin for Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season. The game will pit the top two teams in the NFC North against each other, with the Green Bay franchise holding a 6-2 mark and the Detroit team boasting a 6-1 record. Love is expected to be on the field and feature in an interesting quarterback duel with Jared Goff.

