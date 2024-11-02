NBA News: 76ers star Paul George shares crucial injury update ahead of imminent return

NBA star Paul George is getting closer to returning to the court with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers star forward Paul George was injured during the NBA preseason and has been sidelined ever since. However, it appears that his recovery is progressing satisfactorily.

The 76ers have had a rough start to the season, largely due to injuries to George and Joel Embiid. However, when both players return, the team has the potential to be one of the favorites for the title.

Paul George spoke about his situation: “I’ve been cleared this past week to finally start doing contact stuff,” he said, according to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Just being in live practices now, getting up and down, getting that wind up. You can’t really simulate that level of cardio other than by playing. So just being thrown in the mix again has helped get my wind up.

“And then just doing sprints, trying to do the extra stuff — running the bleachers, going off to the side of the court and doing sprints up and down. That stuff has helped me get back. But that’s it. That’s the last box I’ve got to check. I’m getting there. I think very soon, that time will be,” he added.

Paul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers draws a foul from Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The importance of a full recovery for George

It is crucial that George is fully recovered before returning to the court. Any relapse could have serious consequences for his career and the 76ers’ aspirations. The combination of George and Embiid is one of the most formidable in the NBA. If they manage to stay healthy, the 76ers could dominate the Eastern Conference.

What’s the next challenge for the 76ers in the NBA?

The 76ers’ next game will be against the Memphis Grizzlies, with both Embiid and George ruled out for that matchup. 76ers fans are eagerly awaiting the return of George and Embiid, as their presence on the court could change the course of the NBA season for the team.