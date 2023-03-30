Lamar Jackson wants to be part of the New England Patriots in 2023. Amid his trade rumors, a former star of the AFC East team has warned the quarterback with a massive statement: 'You don't want to play for Bill Belichick'.

Lamar Jackson is looking for a new team, and it seems like the New England Patriots are his favorites. The quarterback wants to land in the AFC East for the 2023 season, but a former star of the six-time Super Bowl champions has sent him a massive warning: 'You don't want to play for Bill Belichick'.

Earlier this month, the Baltimore Ravens put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. If the quarterback wants to leave, the team interested must pay two-first round picks for the 2019 NFL MVP.

The quarterback is negotiating with multiple squads in order to find a good landing spot this year. It has been rumored that he wants to play for the Patriots, but a former star of the AFC East team has told him not to sign with New England for one reason: Bill Belichick.

Former Patriots star advises Lamar Jackson not to play for Bill Belichick

Lamar Jackson's favorite landing spot seems to be New England. According to reports, the 26-year-old quarterback has reached the Patriots to let them know his intentions, but a former star of the team doesn't approve this move.

Asante Samuel, who played for the Patriots from 2003 to 2007, has told Lamar Jackson not to sign with New England. Even though the cornerback won two Super Bowls with them, he doesn't like Bill Belichick at all.

"Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick," Samuel tweeted. Back in 2021, the cornerback said that the head coach wouldn't be so great if it wasn't for Tom Brady.

Will these words be able to convince Lamar Jackson not to sign with New England?