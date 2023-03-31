The Lamar Jackson saga is far from over, and the quarterback took to social media to disproof those who complain about his injuries. Now, his former OC in the Baltimore Ravens jumped in. Here’s what Greg Roman said.

The main storyline to follow in the NFL has a former MVP as the protagonist. Lamar Jackson had an active week posting several things on Twitter, especially regarding his injuries. Someone who also gave his opinion about the subject is Greg Roman.

This take is far more valuable than others because he is the former Ravens offensive coordinator. Roman arrived in Baltimore for the 2019 season and was key to design an offense that fit perfectly with Jackson’s skill set.

That was the year when Lamar was voted the Most Valuable Player, but Roman also received the recognition as the best assistant coach in the league. Spending a ton of hours together definitely gave him a better understanding of Jackson’s tenure with the Ravens.

Roman dismisses Lamar Jackson’s injury concerns

Roman have just left his role as the OC of Baltimore, although the common knowledge he has with the player makes him a fantastic source. The former Ravens offensive coordinator shared his thoughts with ‘The 33rd team’, having Lamar’s potential injuries as the most interesting topic.

“When you have these kinds of special quarterbacks who can use their legs and impact the game, it’s a fine line. It was interesting to read the comments Bills coach Sean McDermott recently made expressing concern over the extensive running by his quarterback, Josh Allen, because of the increased risk of injury. A lot of it comes down to the quarterback’s instincts at the moment”.

“Jackson was such a master of avoiding hits, and honestly, he was safest when he was out in space on the move because he was in control as opposed to in the pocket with his eyes downfield, hoping somebody doesn’t run into the back of his legs. The few times he got injured were behind the line of scrimmage, looking to make a throw down the field”.