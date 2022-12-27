The Cowboys had a tough game vs the Eagles that saw them win 40-34, which put them again in the mix after some struggles. Dallas as a Super Bowl contender is usually a hot topic, so a team legend like Michael Irvin also shared his opinion.

The game of the day on Christmas’ Eve was going to be Dallas vs Philadelphia. One of the best rivalries in the league took place on Saturday, and the Cowboys beat the now 13-2 Eagles in a result that sent them forward as Super Bowl contenders. Find out what Hall of Fame WR Michael Irvin said about their possibilities.

It was a game last Saturday in Dallas that was full of emotions until the end. The NFC East seemed a bit over given the lead the Eagles had coming into that week, but a match between these franchises is always fun.

Late struggles put a lot of doubts on if the Cowboys are a top team in the NFL. Although after defeating Philadelphia, the Super Bowl contender talk went back to the surface. Dallas icon, Hall of Fame wide receiver Irvin shared his opinion on his team.

What did Michael Irvin say about the Cowboys as Super Bowl contenders?

Some may rightfully think that the absence of quarterback Jalen Hurts was a major factor in their loss. It is still a clash most people want to see in the playoffs, especially because the starting quarterbacks haven’t played vs each other this season due to their respective injuries.

Postseason losses in recent times make most pump the brakes when it comes to the Cowboys as contenders, but that is not the case for Irvin. The Hall of Fame wide receiver said this in a video posted on Inside the NFL’s Instagram account before going on-air.

"Are the Cowboys really Super Bowl contenders? Super Bowl bound? We only get these kinds of questions when it’s the Cowboys at the top. When any other team is at the top, we always say ‘they are a top team, obviously they are a Super Bowl team, Super Bowl bound’. But when the Cowboys get to the top, because they just beat the top team".