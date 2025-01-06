NFL: the best options by position for your Fantasy for the playoffs

The teams have already reinforced their squads for the final stretch of the season: the league playoffs. Now that the moves between the 32 NFL franchises are completed, we finally have clarity on who will play for our teams the rest of the way. Looking ahead to the NFL playoffs in 2025, it is essential to select players who will not only have outstanding performances.

Remember that success in Fantasy Football during the playoffs not only depends on the individual talent of the players, but also on their continuity in the postseason. It is advisable to monitor the recent performances and fitness of players, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of opposing teams, to make informed decisions on your lineup. Below are our suggestions by position to strengthen your Fantasy team.

When do the Fantasy Football playoffs start?

Most fantasy football seasons end a week before the NFL season. Because? Because Week 18 is typically a busy one, as NFL teams can leave their starters on the bench to prepare for early playoff games or take a look at less-used players before making off-season decisions. Now, let’s start with the selection:

Quarterbacks (QBs)

Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs)

(Getty Images)

The great figure of the league. Mahomes has consistently proven to be one of the best at his position and the Chiefs often have solid playoff performances. One detail: the ankle injury and insufficient production throughout the regular season make him an unstable option for the rest of the way.

Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders)

(Getty Images)

The rookie has had an impressive season, leading the Commanders to the playoffs and showing potential for big postseason performances. Will he maintain the level in the decisive games? We think so. What can be said for sure is that the driver’s seat for Offensive Rookie of the Year is for him.

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills)

(Getty Images)

Allen has been one of the most consistent quarterbacks in terms of Fantasy points, thanks to his ability both in the air and on the ground. So many variants of his game allow him to be a prominent name, but some fluctuations in the team’s game are an alarm to be corrected during the playoffs.

Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles)

(Getty Images)

Hurts combines his throwing and running ability, making him a valuable option, especially in key matchups, a doubt that still remains. One more detail: in Week 17 he suffered a concussion from a hit and it was decided to save it for the Playoffs.

Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaners)

(Getty Images)

He was the one who kept the Bucs alive in search of the postseason. Mayfield delivered some enormous statistics that, although it may seem like a real surprise to many, make him a candidate to lead all Fantasy QBs in scoring.

Running backs (RBs)

Isiah Pacheco (Kansas City Chiefs)

(Getty Images)

Within a team that is characterized by its best defensive level, Pacheco has established himself as the main runner in one of the consistent offenses. Despite being inactive from Weeks 2 to 12 with an ankle injury that required surgery, he remains a standout.

Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions)

(Getty Images)

Fast and versatile, Gibbs can score points both on the ground and in the air. He is one of the names that has stood out in the regular season, becoming the player who leads the team in rushing yards and total touchdowns.

Bucky Irving (Tampa Bay Buccaners)

(Getty Images)

What a gem the Bucs found in the fourth round of the last Draft, a running back who earned the starting job based on good performances and one of the reasons for qualifying for the postseason. The rookie was dealing with a couple of injuries during the latter part of the regular season, but is no longer on the injury report and is ready to excel in the Playoffs.

Wide Receivers (WRs)

A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles)

(Getty Images)

As one of the top targets in the Eagles’ offense, Brown has the potential to put up significant yards and scores. The receiver has no qualms about wanting the ball and usually shows it. The bad news: the team has been going backwards in terms of play and results.

Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

(Getty Images)

On a team that appears among the candidates, Jefferson is a constant threat in the passing game, leading the Vikings in receptions and yards. In addition, he made history by becoming the player with the most receiving yards in his first five years in the NFL.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions)

(Getty Images)

Consistent and reliable in PPR, he is the main option for the Lions who seem prepared to make a statement and surprise in the playoffs. The usual spearhead in Detroit’s attack appears 2nd among receivers and 4th in regular season yards.

Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams)

(Getty Images)

The Rams’ star wide receiver. His numbers are always promising, especially in important games: he was the figure in the surprising victory against the Bills in the regular season. Nacua missed five games this season while appearing on the disabled list after injuring his knee. He returned from IR in Week 8 and, from there, was decisive for his team.

Tight End (TE)

T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota Vikings)

(Getty Images)

Despite not having been his best season, Hockenson has shown consistency and is a reliable option at tight end, especially in scoring situations. His playing time has remained high in recent weeks and his quarterback has played well overall.

Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs)

(Getty Images)

Regardless of better or worse performances, Kelce remains an elite option at the tight end position, as he is Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target in critical situations (and KC has experienced many of these). He has 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens)

(Getty Images)

Andrews is Lamar Jackson’s favorite target in the end zone. This year he made history in the franchise. It was against the Giants: on third-and-goal, he caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jackson with 3:18 left in the first quarter. It was the 48th touchdown of his career, surpassing running back Jamal Lewis.

Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions)

(Getty Images)

He has established himself as one of the best young tight ends in the league. Some injuries altered his usual performance, but he can be among the outstanding Fantasy values. The team has been having an outstanding campaign.

Defenses (DST)

T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers)

(Getty Images)

Watt leads the Steelers defense with his ability to force fumbles, sack quarterbacks and score fantasy points with big plays. This year he reached 10 sacks (the second fewest in games, 109) and is the only player in history to lead the NFL in sacks for a season three times.

Derwin James (Los Angeles Chargers)

(Getty Images)

Safety who contributes both in coverage and in blitz plays, accumulating tackles, interceptions and sacks. For his unnecessary rudeness, various punishments were imposed on him by the league, but he is a dominant player in his position.

Kicker (K)

Tyler Bass (Buffalo Bills)

(Getty Images)

No kicker in Bills history had made a 61-yard field goal, like the one he achieved in the victory against the Miami Dolphins. In his last few games, Bass has made 95% of his field goal attempts and 14 of 14 extra point attempts.

FLEX

Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers)

(Getty Images)

With the departures of previous star receivers, Johnston raised his hand to become the Chargers’ primary WR this season, his second season in the NFL. The wide receiver took charge of one of the shortcomings shown by a team that seeks to surprise in the postseason.