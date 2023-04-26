The Jets have finally acquired Aaron Rodgers. Now, they have to build a Super Bowl caliber team around him. Check out the possible trade by New York for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Aaron Rodgers is officially the quarterback of the New York Jets. After weeks of controversy surrounding a possible trade package, the agreement was announced prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Of course, this move allows both teams to operate in the upcoming Draft knowing what's their future at the QB position. That's why Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay following some signs he detected from the Packers' front office towards Jordan Love.

So, the New York Jets are ready for a Super Bowl run in a very crowded AFC with names such as Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Josh Allen. That's why another trade could be in store to help Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Draft 2023: Who will the New York Jets pick?

According to a report from Matt Miller, the Jets want to select Jaxon Smith-Njigba with their first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Whether the wide receiver will be available or not at the No.15 spot, it's something yet to be seen.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba made an incredible tandem in Ohio State with Garrett Wilson, who is currently one of the rising stars for the Jets. According to many scouts, Smith-Nigba could be the best available wide receiver on the board. So, it won't be that easy for New York.

The Jets had the No.13 pick overall in the Draft, but, in the trade for Aaron Rodgers, they switched places with the Packers and fell to No.15. The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay are two teams which might go WR ahead of New York. That means Woody Johnson, Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh would have to go for another trade to climb spots.