The NFL Honors this time were presented by singer Kelly Clarkson. She is a well-known Dallas Cowboys fan, something seen in her particular outfit for the ceremony. Although that didn’t prevent her from roasting her beloved team.

The NFL Honors are the opportunity for the league to celebrate the best of the sport. Players, coaches, and even assistants have an award they are competing for. This time the presenter was Kelly Clarkson, who went on to troll the Dallas Cowboys for their playoff drought among other things in her opening speech.

The singer called all the attention from the beginning with her Dallas Cowboys-themed outfit. Rocking the famous 88 along with some of the players of her beloved team, she started supporting the franchise she roots for.

Clarkson even made sure to roast the Philadelphia Eagles fan in attendance. It was a change of pace to choose the singer as the hosting star, but she got there with jokes about everybody. She did so in her opening monologue making fun of her own team.

What did Kelly Clarkson say about the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the winningest franchises in the history, but its been a long time since they won a title. What is worse for them is that they haven’t even reached the NFC Championship game in a while, being 1996 the last time they were there. Here is what Clarkson said with Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons immediately shown on camera.

“Did you all know there are more playoffs games after the divisional round? As a Cowboys fan, I though they stopped doing that in the 1990s”, joked the singer. Although that wasn’t it. Later in the monologue she referred to the kicking issues Dallas had with Brett Maher in Tampa Bay: “They said ’Kelly stick to the big story, no subplots, no extra points’ just like the Cowboys”.