San Francisco have been one the most cursed teams in the NFL when it comes to injuries this season. Last Sunday they had a scary one on WR Deebo Samuel being carted off the field. Find out when head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks the star will return.

Injuries are something very common in the NFL for the nature of the sport. Although the San Francisco 49ers have been the most affected team so far having to play with a replacement at quarterback. Head coach Kyle Shanahan will now lose their star WR Deebo Samuel for some time.

The 49ers were thought to be the main opponent of the Eagles in the NFC. Their complete roster with talent almost everywhere put them at the top, but they haven’t been able to stay healthy. For example, they are going to close out with their third quarterback in the depth chart.

Their bet on Trey Lance to begin as a starter ended terribly. The 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft suNFffered an injury that will sideline him for the whole season. Then it was time for Jimmy Garoppolo again, which also ended with the veteran not being available.

How many games will Deebo Samuel miss?

Last Sunday the 49ers were probably the best team across the league when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7. Dominating Tom Brady should be something to celebrate by them, although having an offensive weapon injured decreased the excitement.

Samuel had his left leg trapped in a run over the middle. He immediately grabbed it concerned, so he was carted off in what looked like a season-ending injury in the beginning. But fortunately he was able to avoid such thing.

After all, the wide receiver has a sprained MCL and a sprained ankle. That means he will be able to get back soon. On Tuesday Shanahan revealed that the timeline for Samuel’s return is around three weeks. Given they have a solid advantage over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West, he may even rest until the wild card round of the playoffs takes place.