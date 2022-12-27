Green Bay defeated Miami, but the news of Tua Tagovaolia being again in the concussion protocol shocked a lot of people. One of them was Aaron Rodgers, who talked about what the Dolphins QB should do. Find out what the Packers signal-caller said about Tua.

A big storyline of the season was the incident with Tua Tagovailoa earlier in the season. The discussions around the Miami Dolphins quarterback was something that made the league change their concussion protocol. This time it was Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers who talked about it.

The NFL was under scrutiny on week 3 when the Dolphins played against the Buffalo Bills. In that match Tagovaolia was hit on his head and stood up showing concussion symptoms. He had to leave the field, but then he was able to return.

That sparked some comments about if he should have gotten back, although it got worse days later. It was a Thursday Night Football clash with the Cincinnati Bengals what forced for some changes. Tua was slammed to the ground and there was a scary image after it. The topic is now at the center for what happened recently.

What did Aaron Rodgers say about Tua Tagovailoa?

On Monday most were focusing on how bad Tagovailoa played in the Dolphins loss vs the Packers with him throwing three interceptions late in the game in consecutive possessions. But then it changed since head coach Mike McDaniel said Tua was in the concussion protocol after reporting symptoms that day.

Miami are 8-7 for a four-game losing streak that compromised their playoffs appearance. That is why there is going to be such a heated conversation. One very important player in the league gave his opinion. Here is what Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.