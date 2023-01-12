The Los Angeles Chargers will try to earn a spot in the Playoffs, but first they need to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Super Wild Card game. Unfortunately, they might do it without a key player on the field.

The Super Wild Card round is here. The Los Angeles Chargers will try to get a spot in the Playoffs by defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars. Unfortunately, the AFC West squad might face the game without a key player for them.

Mike Williams' status: Will the Chargers WR play against the Jaguars?

The Los Angeles Chargers have changed a lot recently. Justin Herbert has proven to be a great quarterback, but he has also been able to rely on very trustworthy receivers to play as an elite quarterback.

Unfortunately, he might not count on one of them for the Super Wild Card.

Mike Williams is listed as questionable for Saturday's Super Wild Card game against the Jaguars. The wide receiver has been dealing with a back injury and hasn't practiced the entire week.

Williams had to leave the Week 18's matchup against the Denver Broncos due to a back pain. Now, it is uncertain if he will be able to help the Chargers win against the Jaguars for a spot in the Playoffs.