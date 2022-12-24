The Dallas Cowboys need to finish the season better before the playoffs begin, so the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday should be important. Find out which player was ruled out after a car accident.

The playoffs spots have slowly started to look clear. There are teams that secured a place in the postseason already and the Dallas Cowboys are one of them. But the game against the Philadelphia Eagles could be very relevant to see where they are.

Dallas have been inconsistent since they beat the Minnesota Vikings 40-3 on week 11. They hold a solid record of 10-4, although they must improve to be contenders given how their level has been lately. Their overtime loss vs the Jacksonville Jaguars is something that will force them to wake up.

For this Saturday’s game with the Eagles they are going to need every player they have in the roster being ready to go. The challenge is tough since Philadelphia have the best mark in the NFL at 13-1. There is one piece that will not be there.

Who did the Dallas Cowboys rule out vs the Philadelphia Eagles?

On Thursday there were some news that set the alarms off in the Cowboys facilities. That was a car accident that had Sam Williams involved. The rookie defensive end had a crash that put his status in doubt immediately.

In the end, on Friday the team decided to rule him out of the game against the Eagles. Williams was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure without severe injuries, but he won’t be able to play. It were a concussion and a neck strain the reasons behind this decision.