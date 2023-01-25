The Philadelphia Eagles had an easy win against the New York Giants in the Divisional round in which they didn't use so much A.J. Brown. Now, the wide receiver got real on how he felt after being relegated by his team.

The Philadelphia Eagles have on A.J Brown a very solid wide receiver. The 25-year-old of course wants to become the team's first option, but he wasn't during the Divisional round against the New York Giants and he has a thought about it.

A.J. Brown arrived to the NFL as a 2nd-round pick by the Titans. He moved to Philadelphia in 2022 and he has had a remarkable year with over 1,400 yards so far in 88 receptions.

But for the Divisional round, Nick Sirianni decided not to use him so much in their blowout win. Of course the wide receiver has reacted to this matter and has a message for the head coach.

A.J. Brown sends message to Eagles' coaching staff after being relegated vs. Giants

When A.J. Brown signed for the Eagles, he expected to be the No.1 receiver in the team. But of course has a lot of competition, specially with DeVonta Smith, and it has not been so easy for him to win that spot.

But during the Divisional round, he didn't expect to be so relegated by the team. In their blowout win against the Giants, Brown only had 3 receptions for 22 yards, which of course doesn't make him so comfortable.

"They throw the ball to me 100 times, I'm going to want it 101 times," Brown said, via ESPN. "Me personally, I just feel like I can change the game at any moment. Getting the ball often keeps you going, keeps you in a rhythm. It definitely puts you in a zone; you're locked in. Of course, I want the ball.

"I'm never the receiver to go on the sideline or try to cause problems on the sideline. I'm not that guy. I think that's what you could describe as a diva, but I'm not that person."