Tom Brady is set to join FOX Sports as their main football analyst in 2024. He would take Greg Olsen's broadcasting job, so now the former tight end has sent a warning for the legendary quarterback.

Greg Olsen has a warning message for Tom Brady, his future broadcast partner

It seems like Greg Olsen's time as FOX's No. 1 football analyst is near to end. The former Panthers player will have to give his role to Tom Brady once he joins them in 2024, but the tight end is not very thrilled about it.

"I'm not gonna roll over and die," Olsen said at a recent event, per Connor Lomis and Taylor Young of Queen City News. "I’m willing to do what these guys aren’t willing to do."

After his retirement announcement, Brady revealed he will start his broadcasting career in fall of 2024. He signed a $375 million deal with FOX Sports for 10 years, which will reduce Olsen's salary from $10 million to $3 million per year.

"Until they kick me out, I’m gonna sit there and do it," Olsen added. "Maybe he [Tom Brady] does come and take my job one day; I can live with that; I get it. I understand the rules that we all sign up for."