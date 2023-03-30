Lamar Jackson clearly doesn't want to continue with the Baltimore Ravens. If the quarterback leaves this year, who could possibly take his place and lead the team's offense?

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for Lamar Jackson's possible exit. The quarterback could leave this year, but what will happen with the team's offense once he signs for another squad?

It seems like a matter of time for Lamar Jackson to find a new team. He's negotiating with multiple squads in order to reach an agreement, but those two-first round picks they must pay for him are deterring some them.

It is not impossible for him to find a team willing to trade for him. In case Lamar Jackson leaves, the Ravens would have to look for his replacement in a not so easy task.

Ravens' quarterback options if Lamar Jackson leaves

Lamar Jackson does not want to be a Raven anymore. The quarterback revealed he ask for his trade before Baltimore gave him the non-exclusive franchise tag, which is giving the quarterback a really hard time.

However, there's still hope for Jackson. He could leave in exchange for two-first round picks. If that's the case, Baltimore would have to find a new starter to cover his exit.

Tyler Huntley or Anthony Brown are the house options, but two first-round picks could get them a lot more than that. They are not bad quarterbacks at all, but of course they would be looking for their next franchise player with Lamar out.

If one of those first-round picks is not between the top-5 picks, it is unlikely that they could land a solid quarterback like C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young, but they could get someone like Anthony Richardson or Will Levis.

But even if those two options don't convince them, the free agency is always available. Jared Goff is waiting for a call, and there are other quarterbacks who could take the team this year and then use one of their first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.