For almost every fan, it seems like a matter of time to see Rodgers in a Jets jersey. However, it may not be very soon as the most recent updat on this trade, given by head coach Robert Saleh, is very disturbing.

Robert Saleh shares a worrying update on Aaron Rodgers' trade

In 2021, the New York Jets trusted Robert Saleh to give him the head coach job. In only two seasons, he has changed the team for good and now they are fighting in a very tough AFC East after several years of suffer.

However, it seems like they are missing one piece in order to really compete: a solid quarterback. After trying with Zach Wilson and failing, they made it clear that they wanted a veteran player for the position and they found one in Aaron Rodgers.

Even though the 39-year-old wants to play with New York, the team must pay whatever the Packers ask for the quarterback. Unfortunately, it seems like the negotiations between both squads are going nowhere.

"We've got nothing for you," Saleh said when asked about any update on the matter. According to reports, Packers are asking for at least one 1st-round pick and more in order to let Rodgers leave, what could be seen as a really high price to pay for him.

"Two years ago when we first got there, just thinking about where we were and how far we've come," Saleh said about Rodgers' desire to play for the club. "To have a guy like him want to play for us is pretty cool and shows how far we've come. But we still have a long way to go and a lot of work to do."