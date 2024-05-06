Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to one of his former clubs winning the league title, but it wasn't Real Madrid's LaLiga triumph.

In the same weekend Real Madrid won LaLiga, Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to celebrate Sporting CP’s triumph in the Primeira Liga. “Congratulations, champions!,” the Al Nassr superstar wrote on an Instagram story.

The veteran striker started his career at the Lisbon side, who claimed its first league victory since 2021 to reach 20 Portuguese league titles, ranking third in the all-time winners list behind Benfica (38) and Porto (20).

The Leões secured the first place in the standings thanks to Benfica’s 2-0 loss to Famalicao on Sunday. With that result, Sporting CP are eight points clear of the crosstown rivals with two rounds to go.

Ronaldo’s history at Sporting CP

Having joined the club’s academy at the U-15s, Ronaldo was promoted to Sporting CP’s senior squad in the 2002-2003 campaign, which proved to be his lone season at the club at a pro level.

The Funchal-born player made his debut on August 14th, 2002 coming off the bench in a UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg against Inter Milan. From then on, he established himself in the first team and went on to record five goals and six assists in 31 appearances.

The teenager celebrated the Portuguese Super Cup and caught Europe’s eye that term, but it was Manchester United who forked out €19 million to sign Ronaldo in August 2003. And of course, the rest is history.

Sporting CP coach Amorim denies vetoing Ronaldo’s return

Ronaldo has been linked with a potential return to Lisbon countless times in the last few years. Some reports, however, claimed Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim didn’t want Cristiano’s return – something the manager firmly denied.

“Ronaldo was in Qatar, they had the opportunity to ask him and they didn’t. I’ve been asked 500 times and I already answered,” Amorim said in December 2022, when Ronaldo was a free agent after rescinding his deal with Manchester United. In January 2023, the Portuguese star joined Al Nassr.