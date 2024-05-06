Years after the Deflategate scandal and removed of his legendary NFL career, Tom Brady may have finally come clean about this infamous event.

Tom Brady may or may not be the greatest player in NFL history, but he’s definitely the greatest winner. He has seven Super Bowl rings to his name, and his success off the field also goes beyond measure.

However, even though he led the New England Patriots to the mountaintop over and over, his career was also full of questionable moments and scandals. The infamous ‘Deflategate’ was perhaps the loudest.

The league concluded that Brady purposely got someone to deflate his footballs, which made them easier to grip and throw. That’s why everybody cracked a huge laugh when he seeemingly admitted his guilt during his roast.

Did Tom Brady Confess About Deflategate?

“The NFL spent $20 million and found it was ‘more probable than not’ that I was ‘generally aware’ that someone may have deflated my footballs,” Brady said. “You could have just given me the $20 million and I would just told you I f*cking did it.”

Tom Brady, former NFL quarterback

Of course, wheteher he was joking or not is something we might never know, but it may have felt great to take that off his chest. At the end of the day, he did win multiple Super Bowls with properly inflated footballs as well.

Brady and the Patriots had the league in a chokehold for two decades. Then, he went on to prove the doubters wrong again by winning another Super Bowl without Bill Belichick.

Needless to say, the rules are the rules, and some will always put an asterisk next to his unmatched résumé because of this, the Tuck Rule game, Spygate or all the rumors surrounding him throughout the course of his career.

But numbers don’t lie, and the most important number in sports is the number of championships you’ve won, and it’s safe to say that Brady has plenty of those to spare.