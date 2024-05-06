Real Madrid will face Bayern in what will the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Real Madrid and Bayern will face off against each other for the second leg of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League semifinal. Below are the anticipated lineups for both teams. Brace yourself for an electrifying encounter that promises to captivate from start to finish.

Real Madrid stride into the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals with an enviable position after they clinched the La Liga title. Naturally, they now have their sights set on the elusive double crown. However, they are mindful that the road ahead won’t be without challenges.

Despite their opponents enduring a less than stellar season, Real Madrid must remain cautious of Bayern Munich‘s prowess. Tuchel squad’s primary objective is the Champions League, and after a hard-fought 2-2 draw in Germany, they comprehend the importance of delivering an exceptional performance to secure a place in the final.

Real Madrid probable lineup

Real Madrid will seek to make their home advantage prevail.

Real Madrid possible lineup: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga, Bellingham; Vinícius y Rodrygo.

Bayern probable lineup

Bayern Munich, after drawing 2-2 in Germany, will have to put in a great performance on their visit to Madrid.

Bayern possible lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Musiala y Kane.