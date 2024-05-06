Even though Odell Beckham Jr got a chance to sign with the Miami Dolphins, it doesn't mean things will be easier for him in South Beach.

There comes a point in all athletes’ careers in which they have to take a deep look in the mirror and realize they’re not who they used to be. That’s particularly true for those who make a living in the NFL.

Recently, Odell Beckham Jr. may have got a big reality hit. He went from making $15 million to just $3 million in a year, and that speaks volumes about his market value.

The Miami Dolphins clearly still think he can be a difference-maker for them, which is why they gave him an incentive-based deal. Nonetheless, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk believes he’s not going to be a big part of their offense.

The Dolphins Might Not Use OBJ Much

“There’s an upside of $5.25 million. It’s unclear (for now) what Beckham has to do to get there. Presumably, it has something to do with catching passes, gaining yards, and/or scoring touchdowns,” wrote Florio.

Odell Beckham Jr, former wide receiver of the Baltimore Ravens

The controversial pundit pointed out how stacked the Dolphins’ is right now. He believes the LSU product will find it difficult to get ahead of any of their stars in the pecking order, so those incentives might not be realistically reachable:

“And that won’t be easy to do. At the very best, Beckham will be WR3 on the depth chart, behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Then there’s the running back room, which has plenty of competent players. With only one ball, it could be hard for Beckham to get his hands on it,” Florio continued in his column.

At the end of the day, this deal made perfect sense for the Dolphins. If OBJ can still play, he’ll be on a bargain deal. If he can’t, then $3 million to have one of the best decoys in the league is more than feasible in today’s inflated NFL market.