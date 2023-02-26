The Pittsburgh Steelers had another disappointing season after failing to reach, once again, the playoffs. Though they won six of their last seven games, a 9-8 record wasn't enough to clinch a Wild Card ticket in the AFC. This was the first year after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.

Mitch Trubisky began as the starter, but, prior to Week 5, head coach Mike Tomlin made the call thousands of fans were expecting. Rookie Kenny Pickett was in charge. For Tomlin, the streak of no losing seasons continued with sixteen. However, the Steelers haven't won a playoff game in the last six years. That's not a great standard for a franchise with six Super Bowls.

Now, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to go all-in toward free agency in order to become once again a contender. Read here to check out their chances to land Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner.

Pittsburgh Steelers could target Jalen Ramsey or Bobby Wagner

According to many reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the teams with interest to acquire Jalen Ramsey. Of course, the Los Angeles Rams are waiting for the best trade-package to analyze their options. Other teams in the mix for the stellar cornerback are the Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings.

It's important to remember that the Pittsburgh Steelers are stacked in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have three of the first 50 picks and that could be crucial to make an offer to the Los Angeles Rams (pick 17 overall, pick 32 overall and pick 49 overall). However, the main problem is the salary due in Ramsey's contract and the tremendous hit in the salary cap.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers don't land Jalen Ramsey, they have to consider Cam Sutton will be a free agent. That's why cornerback in the first round of the NFL Draft and Joey Porter Jr have resounded in the last few weeks. Also, that could activate a second option to target another position.

In the case of Bobby Wagner, Adam Schefter informed that the linebacker won't return with the Los Angeles Rams. Prior to the start of free agency on March 15th, the Rams and the linebacker concluded this was the best option for both parts. He played all games of the 2022 NFL season and was named All-Pro for a ninth time in his illustrious career.

Now, considering all his accolades, Wagner becomes one of the top defensive stars in the market and the Pittsburgh Steelers have margin to make him an offer. Bobby Wagner is the most important linebacker available in free agency and that position has been a headache for the Steelers.

For many years, Devin Bush has failed to fulfill the high expectations as a first round pick. Now, Bobby Wagner could be massive splash to play alongside names such as T.J. Watt, Robert Spillane and Myles Jack.

The problem for the Steelers is that in the race for Bobby Wagner there could be other suitors such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants and Detroit Lions.