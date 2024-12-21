Trending topics:
NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs could sign a very surprising wide receiver for the playoffs

Andy Reid and the Chiefs are gearing up for a huge move that could elevate their offense as they head into the playoffs.

Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Andy Reid is on a mission that, until recently, seemed impossible to achieve in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs are close to winning the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year, something that has never happened in history.

However, the road has not been easy, especially due to injuries. Undoubtedly, the wide receiver position has been the most affected, with names like Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown.

For this reason, in an effort to give Patrick Mahomes more tools, Reid and the team’s front office could be preparing a game-changing move to give this offense the final push heading into the playoffs.

Will the Chiefs sign a new wide receiver?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs would be one of the most interested teams in claiming Diontae Johnson after the receiver was waived by the Baltimore Ravens.

“Former Ravens WR Diontae Johnson is likely to be claimed on waivers Monday, per sources. Potential landing spots include but are not limited to the Chargers and Chiefs, if Johnson even makes it that far on waivers.”

