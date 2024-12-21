Since returning from a brief absence, LeBron James has led the Los Angeles Lakers to back-to-back wins with dominant performances. Following a convincing 113-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer shared his thoughts on the balance between rest and staying on the court.

LeBron had missed two games due to soreness in his left foot, a decision that gave him nine days of rest, including time off coinciding with the Lakers’ early exit from the NBA Emirates Cup. The break allowed James to return refreshed and ready to contribute at his usual high level.

Known for his relentless drive, LeBron rarely sits out games when he can help it. However, he recently expressed openness to a limited workload if it benefits the team and his long-term health.

“I’m just not a guy that likes to sit games, if I’m somewhat healthy,” James said, via Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic. “It doesn’t matter. It’s just, it’s never been my thing. … If there’s an opportunity where it could benefit my body and benefit my play long-term for the better of the team, then I’m always open to having that conversation. So we’ll see what happens.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers points back to the Sacramento Kings’ bench in the first half at Golden 1 Center. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LeBron wanted to play despite injury

LeBron’s passion and dedication to the game are well-documented, and he admitted he wanted to suit up for the two games he missed. “If it was up to just me, I probably would’ve played,” James said after the Lakers’ win against Grizzlies. “It would’ve been hard to keep me away from it. I have a team, and I got to listen to them as well. They look out for my best interest.”

Redick discusses managing LeBron’s workload

Before the Memphis game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick detailed the team’s approach to balancing LeBron’s minutes and rest. “We’ve communicated with LeBron, with Mike [Mancias], Leroy [Sims], Rob [Pelinka],” Redick said. “It’s not like these conversations haven’t been happening already. LeBron and I spoke Sunday right after our meeting and walkthrough at the arena, and again, he was already going to take an excused absence.”

Redick further explained the reasoning behind giving James additional rest during specific games. “We had a conversation about Portland specifically, and I think it was the right call for him to sort of take that game off given the foot thing from the previous week and the travel and all that,” he said. “So it’s just something that we’ll continue to do throughout the season.”