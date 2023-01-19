Aaron Donald is one of the best and most feared defensive players in the whole NFL today. There have been many doubts about whether he will return with the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, but he has now put an end to this controversy.

The 2023 NFL season is warming up and one of the biggest questions for the Los Angeles Rams is what will happen with Aaron Donald, so now the defensive lineman has given an answer to this controversial topic.

The Los Angeles Rams didn't have the best campaign in 2022. They couldn't defend their Super Bowl LVI title correctly and were eliminated without even going to the postseason.

Regarding Aaron Donald's performance, he was unable to be as dominant as he was in the 2021 season in order to succeed this year with his team, so everybody is wondering if he will return in 2023 to the NFL.

Aaron Donald gets real on his chances of playing the 2023 season

The Rams defense improved a lot since Aaron Donald arrived back in 2014 (when the team played in St. Louis still). He's one of the best to put pressure on the quarterback and it is very easy for him to leave behind anyone who stands between him and a sack.

A few ays after the 2022 season ended, a huge controversy surrounded Donald. He changed his Twitter bio and wrote "former Los Angeles Rams player", which of course caught everyone's attention. Now, he has ended those doubts with a tweet.

"Tell em C Lo yeah I'm playn [sic] never said I said I wasn't," Donald responded to former teammate Chris Long after he questioned him about a possible retirement for 2023.

Now, will he be returning to LA or somewhere else?