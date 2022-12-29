The Cowboys are playing against a depleted Titans team on Thursday Night Football, but they will be without a top playmaker. Find out why Dallas RB Tony Pollard won’t be available vs Tennessee today.

Week 17 opens with the Cowboys visiting the Titans on a Thursday Night Football that seems to be a bit depreciated for all the absences. Tennessee will be the most affected team in that regard, although Dallas won’t have its explosive RB Tony Pollard either.

It has definitely been a breakout year for the running back. Since he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft, he has been growing as a potential playmaker. That got to the point in the last couple of seasons where the discussion on if the split of carries with star Ezekiel Elliott should be more even became a recurrent topic given his productivity.

But in 2022 he has been a top piece in the offense thanks to his explosiveness. The ability to have big gains on the ground or as a receiving threat sent Pollard to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. With the RB about to hit free agency many worry about their future. Although for now the only thing confirmed is that he will not be available for the TNF in Nashville.

Why will Tony Pollard not play for the Cowboys vs Titans?

The backfield has been a very important reason why the team is 11-4. That combination of Elliott and Pollard allowed OC Kellen Moore to keep both running backs fresh late in the year by rotating them. Zeke missed some games earlier in the season, but now the other option will do that too.

Pollard will not play vs the Titans on TNF because of a thigh injury. The RB was listed as questionable for that issue during the week, so this shouldn’t be a surprise. He has been reliable from that perspective since this is just the first match of 2022 that the offensive player will be out.

Dallas still has a chance to win the NFC East, although they need to win out and the Philadelphia Eagles to lose both of their games. Given that doesn’t look very likely, probably the staff took a precautionary approach. This will give Pollard enough time to be ready against Washington on week 18 and the playoffs.