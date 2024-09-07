NCAAF News: Longhorns' QB Quinn Ewers make something clear about playing with Arch Manning

After a strong start to the NCAAF season, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers shared his thoughts on being on the same team as Arch Manning.

The Texas Longhorns couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season, especially with two of the top quarterbacks in college football. Arch Manning has proven to be a pleasant surprise for both fans and analysts, and none other than his teammate Quinn Ewers weighed in on the standout performance.

Most expectations were that Manning would take a redshirt year and step into the starting quarterback role this season. However, with Ewers opting to return for his senior year, Manning will once again be positioned as the backup.

In an interview with College GameDay, Ewers was very candid about his feelings on sharing the roster with Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew: “I couldn’t be more excited that he’s a part of our team,” Ewers said. “He’s a really good friend of mine. I think we’re going to be really good friends for a long time. He’s going to do great things for this university, but I’m still here, so.”

Both quarterbacks not only represent a significant offensive force for the Texas Longhorns but have also developed a strong bond within the team. While Ewers has earned his starting position, he is well aware that Manning is fully capable of stepping in and performing at a high level if needed.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Manning and a family with football tradition

Arch Manning’s story in American football is undoubtedly a legacy that spans generations. His grandfather, the legendary Archie Manning, was a standout quarterback for the New Orleans Saints for many years, with additional stints at the Houston Oilers and Minnesota Vikings.

Continuing the family’s impressive football legacy, Arch is the direct nephew of Hall of Famers Eli and Peyton Manning. Eli, a Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, and Peyton, who also won Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and had a remarkable career with the Indianapolis Colts, have both left their mark on the game.

Meanwhile, Arch is steadily carving out his path in the sport, aiming to make his own mark. For now, he supports Ewers from the sidelines, biding his time until it’s his turn to take the reins as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns reacts prior to a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Texas Longhorns next matchups

After a strong start to the NCAA football season with dominant wins over Colorado State, 52-0, and defending champion Michigan, 31-12, the Texas Longhorns are positioning themselves as serious contenders in the fight for the title.

To achieve this, they will need to navigate a series of challenging upcoming matchups. In no scenario will the games be easy, and the Longhorns will need to maintain their high level of play to advance as far as possible in the tournament.

Week 3 vs. UTSA

Week 4 vs. ULM

Week 5 vs. Mississippi State

Week 6 vs. Oklahoma

Week 7 vs. Georgia

