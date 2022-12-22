The NFL revealed on Wednesday which players will be in the new 2023 Pro Bowl Games. With both AFC and NFC rosters set, there were some teams that had a lot of selections. Find out who will represent the Dallas Cowboys.

It has been a great season in the record for the Cowboys being at 10-4, although lately those performances started to be inconsistent. After the 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings on week 11, the team hasn’t been able to stay with that dominance.

That is why there are some absences from the squad in this event. For example, quarterback Dak Prescott was not included in it. Running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t there either. There were still only behind the eight that the Philadelphia Eagles had.

Which Dallas Cowboys players will be in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?

It has been a good season so far taking advantage of a favorable schedule. The stint they have with Cooper Rush as the QB was a 4-1 that kept them in the mix, although there were supported by the stars they have in the team.

In the offense, RG Zack Martin, RB Tony Pollard, and WR CeeDee Lamb were the selections. While Martin is a steady presence since he was drafted, Pollard had a breakout year with explosive plays everywhere and Lamb established himself as a top wide receiver in the NFL.

The defense has LB Micah Parsons, CB Trevon Diggs, and DE DeMarcus Lawrence as those that keep the unit dangerous. But there was one last surprise hiring that got a deserved award. That was the return specialist KaVontae Turpin.