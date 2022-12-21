The Jaguars are on the rise following a great win over the Cowboys in overtime, but they will have another game on Thursday Night Football. Find out if the first overall pick Travon Walker will be available vs the New York Jets on TNF.

It has been a very consistent season for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a great start, they began to fall quickly in what seemed like another lost year. But lately they found their way thanks to their 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The one that was starting to get into a good pace was their 2022 first choice Travon Walker.

Jacksonville appeared too far behind the Tennessee Titans in the division a couple of weeks ago. Although their rivals’ struggles helped the Jaguars stay close, and their three wins in the last four weeks put them right there. Their record is a bad 6-8, though they are just below the 7-7 that leads the AFC South.

The Jaguars beat the Cowboys last Sunday with an overtime pick six that left the score 40-34. That definitely gave them a boost to make the playoffs, although they will need all their talent there. That is why having OLB Walker back should be important to them.

Will Travon Walker play against the Jets?

Walker was sidelined in last Sunday’s victory over Dallas because of an ankle injury he had on Week 14 vs the Titans. It’s a bit unclear when he will return, but it is certain that a short week of preparation for playing on Thursday Night Football didn’t help him.

On Wednesday the Jaguars released their last injury report with him being ruled out. The 1st pick of the 2022 NFL draft will then miss his second game of the season. His stats to this point have the rookie with 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in 13 appearances.